Schneider Electric Acquires EV Connect

Schneider Electric has acquired an electric vehicle charging solution provider, EV Connect.

EV Connect, founded in 2010, provides an open charging platform that allows companies of all sizes to manage their charger networks. Among its products are a comprehensive EV charging management software that can be used as a white label solution for charge point operators who desire scalable and branded charging stations.

The software manages access, pricing, and performance of the stations. It can be used for apartments, condos, workplaces, fleets, hotels, hospitals, government, education, and retail. Startups and large companies can use the white-label solution for their charging network needs.

Photo Courtesy EV Connect

The acquisition aligns with Schneider’s goal of providing energy companies with more optimal EV charging options. EV Connect will continue to operate as a separate subsidiary of Schneider.

It also maintains its current management team and its chief executive officer and founder, Jordan Ramer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Schneider Electric. They not only support our strategic goals but fully embrace the value of electricity as a transportation fuel managed by a robust and feature-rich networked EV charging platform,” said Ramer. “With Schneider, we are positioned to strengthen our presence in the EV market, and we look forward to the journey as we open a new chapter for EV Connect.”

Photo Courtesy Schneider Electric

EV Connect serves customers across 41 states in the U.S. Clients include GM, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, ADP, New York Power Authority, and various municipalities. The company also provides an API Platform where companies can customize their EV network with their own driver applications and management of stations. For example, it can be integrated with a company’s current mobile app, tied to memberships or charging rewards, and provide other services.

Schneider Electric is a global conglomerate providing services and software across many industries, including banking, cloud, real estate, electricity, oil and gas, mining, semiconductor, and many others.

Photo Courtesy EV Connect

“At Schneider Electric, we believe that electric and digital are the recipe for a more sustainable and more resilient world,” said Nadege Petit, chief innovation officer at Schneider Electric. “EV Connect has a very similar vision. We look forward to working together to accelerate the EV revolution.”