Monolith’s Investment Fund For Expansion Draft

Monolith Corporation, a clean hydrogen energy plant, announced in July that it had received a new line of investment from several firms, including BlackRock and NeXtEnergy. This recent influx of money is central to Monolith’s Nebraska plant expansion.

Monolith produces essential materials like hydrogen and carbon black through methane pyrolysis. This process uses natural gas and heat to separate hydrogen and carbon to make these materials without greenhouse gas emissions.

This includes anything from carbon-free ammonia to rubber for tires. With a new line of financing, this upcoming expansion will grow Monolith’s extensive international reputation in the clean energy sector.

BlackRock plans to invest up to $300 million into decarbonization efforts being led by Monolith. This investment coincides with a $1 billion loan granted to the company by the Department of Energy to expand their Hallam, Nebraska plant. When Consensus reached out regarding the new investment, Monolith shared they were “very positive” about the future. This money will go into making more innovations in clean hydrogen and carbon black, and employment is expected to skyrocket with the plant expansion. This project will create over 1,000 jobs, with 260 jobs directly with Monolith and 600 indirect jobs. Monolith is part of a coalition of energy companies and investment firms striving to reach global decarbonization by 2050, a task that has proved to be difficult. However, the feeling at Monolith is bold steps have been taken to achieve this goal.

Photo Courtesy Monolith Corp

Monolith’s work has been contracted by everyone from electric-vehicle manufacturers to tire companies. They have partnered with tire manufacturers Michelin and Goodyear to provide sustainably-made carbon black for rubber. Goodyear and Michelin have been clear about their decarbonization goals, leading to Monolith’s interest in working with them, the company told Consensus. Up to 30% of tires are made with carbon black, so it makes sense for Monolith to partner with brand-name tire companies. SK Inc., out of South Korea and a member of Decarbonization Partners mentioned above, has also been involved with Monolith. Monolith has provided SK with clean hydrogen and carbon black for South Korea’s energy sector. This global effort is recognized as a tangible transformative step on the coalition’s path to reaching their decarbonization goal.

Photo Courtesy Monolith Corp

With the U.S. steadily switching to cleaner energy sources, Monolith’s investment and a grant from the D.O.E. shows a sign of commitment from the federal government to fund sustainable energy companies, especially those who have made it their mission to combat greenhouse gas emissions. This will set a standard for financing other clean energy startups to get the ball rolling on clean energy development and infrastructure. As of now, Monolith is solely focused on the operations of its current facility and is in the final phases of preparing its expansion facility. More investment could be on the horizon as more clean-energy projects come into the fold.